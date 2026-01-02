HP OMEN 15 to make comeback, waves at CES 2026 with new OLED screen and more

HP OMEN 15 to make waves at CES 2026 with new OLED screen and more

In line with various top-notch laptop refreshes reportedly set to grab spotlight at the world's biggest tech conference, the HP OMEN 15 is also gearing up for a comeback at CES 2026.

Citing sources, Windows Latest noted that HP OMEN 15's return marks a return for its entire lineup that debuted in 2020 and received a refresh in 2021, and then was phased out in 2022 as HP shifted focus to the OMEN 16.

To radiate a vibe of renewal andHP's OMEN 15 to Make Waves at CES 2026 with New OLED Screen and AI Features revamp, the new OMEN 15 could pack updated silicon, an OLED screen, and latency-focused enhancements without making drastic changes to the laptop’s design.

Regarding the OMEN 15, leaks also painted a picture of options ranging from an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H Panther Lake or an AMD Ryzen AI 7 450, with graphics options reaching up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070. This positions the device within a strong performance tier without venturing into the highest GPU class.

The most notable feature is anticipated to be a 3K 120Hz OLED display with a claimed 0.2ms response time, prioritising contrast and responsiveness for a variety of uses, from gaming to work. However, details such as brightness, burn-in protection, and whether the OLED option is widely available remain unconfirmed.

For those considering investing in OMEN 15, waiting would be a wise decision if they desired OLED and the latest CPU. But those in urgent need of a laptop should consider current options, as insights into pricing, thermals, and GPU performance of HP OMEN 15 remains to be shared.

Last but not the least, a tempting aspect is that the laptop might deliver up to a 42% FPS improvement in certain games through OMEN AI, though results may vary.