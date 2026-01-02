Congestion charge for EV drivers takes effect in central London

Much to the dismay of those frequently driving electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, they will now be required to pay the capital's congestion charge for the first time.

What raises eyebrows of drivers is that the daily charge for non-electrified vehicles has also increased from £15 to £18, marking its first hike since 2020.

To benefit from a hidden scheme, pure battery-powered EVs can secure a 25% discount if registered for Auto Pay, which reduces the fee to £13.50 per day. Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan announced that these changes would take effect on 2 January.

It must be noted that from March 2027, the 90% residents' discount will also only apply to new EV applicants.

The congestion charge was originally introduced in 2003 and is now applied to central London from 07:00 to 18:00 on weekdays, and from 12:00 to 18:00 on weekends and bank holidays.

Joan Owen, who drives an EV for her volunteer work at the NSPCC, expressed concerns, stating, “There seems little incentive now to get an electric vehicle.” Although she won’t be affected as much as she typically drives at night, she was visibly worried about the impact on her charity work, especially during bank holidays.

Transport for London previously considered eliminating the EV exemption entirely, citing that without changes, an additional 2,200 vehicles could enter the congestion charging zone on an average weekday by 2026. which it believed would have exacerbated congestion and undermined the scheme.

A 50% discount is intact for electric vans and other vehicles registered for Auto Pay, but this will reduce to 25% by 2030, consistent with a decrease in the EV discount to 12.5%.