When will Trump Phone launch? Another release date missed

Smartphone enthusiasts have long inquired about the whereabouts of the Trump Phone, and as usual, ended up disappointed as the handset has once again missed its promised release dates.

Trump Mobile came into the spotlight after a report highlighted that the company's T1 Phone had missed its original launch date, and now repiting history three months later, it has missed another deadline.

The Trump Phone was announced in June, and was scheduled to launch in both August and September, among other unrealistic details in the launch announcement.

The Trump Mobile website was updated indicating that it would be available “later this year,” but that didn't happen last year.

Now that we've entered 2026, Trump Mobile has once again shifted the release timeline for the T1 Phone 8002 (gold version), and regarding its launch date, the website says “later this year.”

To the Financial Times, who reached out to the Trump-owned mobile firm's customer service regarding the delay, Trump Mobile responded that “the recent US government shutdown had delayed deliveries of the phone,” Digital Trends, whose latest inquiry about the T1 Phone's arrival remains to be answered, noted.

If this claim of the FT is anything to go by, it means that the T1 Phone, like many other devices, was unable to obtain FCC clearance, a prerequisite for launching in the US. And while other delayed products, such as the OnePlus 15, have since been released, the Trump Phone remains absent.