Megan Moore, Dejon Noel spark reunion rumours after New Year's appearance

Love Island's Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams exuded-power couple as they were reportedly 'spotted spending New Year's Eve together' in a video captured by a fan.

The influencer,26, and the athlete, 27, confirmed their split at the beginning of December after a series of rows while on holiday.

According to the TikTok user, the former couple were seen together at new Year's celebrations in Ivy Asia, London.

In the clip shared by the fan, the camera pans around the lavish restaurant before settling on Meg and Dejon.

The appear to be chatting while standing at the back of a crowd.

However, there has been no official announcement from the couple yet, though Dejon still features on Megan's Instagram at the time of writing.

The clip comes after Megan shared a cryptic post to her social media that read: 'Normalise saying 'I deserve better' because you absolutely do.

'Repeat it like a mantra, and let it sink deep within you. Don't let fear or doubt hold you back from claiming the love, respect and happiness you deserve.

'You're worthy of more. Never settle for less.'

Just days before Christmas, Dejon confirmed that their romance was over, writing on Instagram that it is with 'great sadness' he announces their breakup.