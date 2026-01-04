Jennifer Lopez turn heads in showgirl worthy bodysuit

Jennifer Lopez, who kicked of her Up All Night Las Vegas residency on December 30, 2025, has been swooning her audience with back to back dazzling outfits.

Her new residency marks her triumphant return to the stage following her record-breaking All I Have run, which concluded in 2018 after grossing over $100 million.

One of the major highlights from the show was her custom tuxedo.

The If You Had My Love singer donned a long-sleeve bodysuit encrusted with shimmering silver gemstones. It included a bedazzled white dress shirt element, punctuated by a bold red rosette appliqué at the centre. To complete the iconic showgirl transformation, she topped the look with a matching shimmering top hat.

For the finishing touches she maintained her classic facial aesthetic look with voluminous, natural waves and her signature nude lip paired with a bold, smoky eyes.

While her outfit was stunted the fans, she was recently criticised over her dressing choice. In response to that, Lopez slammed back, saying, "Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean anything.”

Lopez’s Up All Night Las Vegas residency will run through March.