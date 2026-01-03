Kim Kardashian, Kanye West daughter shows off impresssive hidden talent

 
January 03, 2026

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the Kardashian-West tree.

The 12-year-old didn’t go gaga over her diamond encrusted jewelry as a Christmas gift this year because she personally helped design them.

The eldest daughter of the former couple teamed up with celebrity-favourite jewelry brand Alex Moss New York to create three “one-of-a-kind” pieces.

Alex Moss the designer revealed that North worked with him on the accessories, one of which included a spike necklace chain adorned with a cartoon skull pendant with her name engraved on the back.

They were made with 71.49 and 35.38 carats of natural diamonds respectively, totaling the entire neck piece at a whopping 106 carats.

The pre-teen also got a spike bracelet made of Italian leather from Tuscany and encrusted with 22.76 carats of natural VVS white diamonds.

The Canadian designer, who has worked with A$AP Rocky, Madonna, Tyler, The Creator and the Biebers, told People that the inspiration behind the necklace came from a previous design he made for rapper Playboi Carti in 2018.

The bracelet’s design, meanwhile, was influenced by a bracelet North already owned as well as a design Moss did for rapper Ken Carson in 2022.

Notably, right after the holidays, North posted TikTok videos of her wearing the necklace with a blue camouflage jacket, black pleated skirt and a bright blue wig.

This isn’t the first time Kim, 45, and the Yeezy founder’s daughter has made headlines for her fashion choices.

Last year, North set tongues wagging with a series of daring style statements.

From dyeing her hair turquoise and rocking blue pigtails or braids, to experimenting with bleached eyebrows, rocking colorful “claw” nails, custom grillz, high-end “goth” jewellery, faux face tattoos, temporary nose piercings, and even a microdermal finger piercing, she has done it all. 

