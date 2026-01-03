How Tom Brady found unlikely connection with Alix Earle after divorce

Tom Brady and Alix Earle immediately sent sparks flying after video went viral

Alix Earle and Tom Brady come from worlds far apart, but they hit it off right after meeting for the first time during a New Year’s Eve party.

The 25-year-old internet personality and the former NFL quarterback, 48, sparked dating rumours when a video from the party went viral, which showed them talking flirtatiously to each other.

As the speculations swirled around social media, Brady shared a cryptic quote on his Instagram Stories about falling in love, and that seemingly sealed the deal for social media users.

However, despite the lack of official confirmation and debates about the age gap between the couple, an insider told Us Weekly, “Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths.”

They continued, “They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”

While the influencer really enjoyed “hanging out” with the star athlete, the source clarified that she isn’t looking for anything “serious” owing to her recent breakup from Braxton Berrios.

“It’s nothing serious between her and Tom, but they were together laughing, dancing and partying, enjoying themselves,” they added.

Speaking of Earle’s priorities at the moment, the tipster shared that she currently believes in saying “yes” to all fun experiences without overthinking things.

The couple turned heads after their video went viral, as viewers believed that Brady is ready to find love again after his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, got married to her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, thus permanently closing the door to a possible reunion.