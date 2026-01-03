Ariana Grande reveals ‘the most demanding role’ of acting career

Ariana Grande is no stranger to the spotlight, but the singer and actress has opened up about what she calls "the most demanding role" of her acting career.

From grueling schedules to emotional challenges, the Wicked star says playing Glinda pushed her in ways she never expected and described the experience as an absolute "privilege of my life."

In a heartfelt letter of appreciation to the American Critics Choice Association (CCA) ahead of the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, the Victorious alum wrote, "Playing Glinda has been the privilege of my life and the most demanding role of my career."

She explained that Glinda’s purpose is "to invite the audience to look outside themselves and consider that it’s never too late to become part of the solution or an ally, especially in a time of deep division."

The former Nickelodeon star shared that one of the biggest challenges was making that message feel grounded rather than idealised.

"Much of the work was playing what she does not yet see but what she feels," she explained, noting that Glinda exists inside a system that rewards spectacle and obedience before it ever becomes frightening to her.

In the letter, which was shared by a member of the CCA on X (formerly Twitter) at the end of December 2025, Grande, 32, detailed the intense preparation required for the role, calling it "such a rare opportunity to play a character that requires you to use every single tool available in the toolbox."

The two-time Grammy winner concluded by thanking voters for taking the time to watch a film she said the entire cast and crew are "so endlessly proud of."

The Thank U, Next singer was nominated for her performance as Glinda in Wicked: For Good. The film received seven nominations in total in this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. The ceremony is set to be held on Sunday, January 4.