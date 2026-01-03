Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips' scheming business blows out

Peter Phillips has quietly pulled off a royal win, and this one has nothing to do with crowns or church pews.

Princess Anne’s son is celebrating a lucrative leap in his property ventures, with his company Aston Cole enjoying a very healthy boost in profits.

New filings show the Bath-based firm surged by £2 million between 2023 and 2024, taking its overall value to an impressive £7.5 million.

Even more eye-catching, Aston Cole posted profits of more than £600,000 for the year, marking a strong upward climb for the business, which has been operating since 2022.

The financial success comes hot on the heels of Peter’s return to the royal fold.

Last week, King Charles’ eldest nephew was spotted at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate, reuniting with senior royals after skipping the family’s Christmas Day celebrations.

Peter arrived with his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse he became engaged to last August in good spirits as crowds gathered to watch the royals arrive.

Inside, King Charles warmly greeted chaplain Reverend Paul Williams, while Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, followed closely behind, smiling at well-wishers.

Princess Anne attended alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, reinforcing the sense of a close-knit family moment, even as several familiar faces were missing.

Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate did not attend, nor did the Edinburghs’ children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Wessex.

With a booming business and a visible return to royal life, he appears to be starting the year on a high note.