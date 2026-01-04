Royal meeting ‘in works’ as major Prince Harry announcement looms

The Royal Family can no longer ignore the matter regarding Prince Harry, whether they like it or not as a major verdict is to be announced.

The Duke of Sussex had reportedly won his police protection fight after five years following his exit from the royal family. Harry had insisted that there have been threats to him and his family in the UK.

According to Mail on Sunday, the risk assessment by Ravec has turned out in Harry’s favour and it is possible the verdict would be revealed in coming weeks, unless there is an invention from the King’s office. Royal experts believe that it is high time to let go and welcome Harry back in the fold.

It is possible that a meeting is in the works among the high-ranking royals and Palace aides to discuss the matter.

Prince Harry still holds some popularity in the UK and columnist Simon Kelner suggests that it would actually benefit the royals to have the Duke around.

“Like all the world’s great brands, the Windsors need to extend their relevance across all demographics, particularly a younger one,” he penned in his piece for i Paper.

“Harry can do that by speaking to an audience that is deaf to the stentorian tones of speeches at Windsor Castle,” he added.

“He can speak the language of TikTok as confidently as King Charles can speak German. I guarantee there will be those in power who recognise this, and will be keenly anticipating the day when Prince Harry is welcomed back into the fold.”

There was a speculation that even though the monarch is willing to welcome his younger son back, the Palace aides have been working against bringing Harry back. The Duke of Sussex has blatantly slammed them on several occasions.

Moreover, brining Harry back would finally ease the tensions about what he would expose next about the royals, according to editor of the Royalist newsletter Tom Sykes.

He explained that as Duke of Sussex, even while living in the US, to the Americans, he “still carries the full aura of a prince — a representative of the monarchy”

Hence, it would only serve King Charles better if there was truce and Harry could also decide to keep his lips sealed out of courtesy and maybe for renewed familial ties.