Prince William seeks approval for important task after home break-in news

Prince William seeks approval for meaningful task before resuming duties

Prince William is determined to have a strong start to 2026 as he plans to leave behind the criticism of the yesterday with an important task.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently received bad news about their residence at Kensington Palace, which also works as their office, about a intruder breaking in twice before Christmas.

However, it seems that that the future king is not deterred in his work and continues to focus on the task at hand.

William, who was ranked in the seventh place for most royal engagements for the year, is hoping to make a greater impact with his work.

King Charles's heir is also the Duke of Cornwall and he has plans to build 620 homes and a primary school in Somerset. A bid by the Duchy of Cornwall had been approved by Somerset Council in September but it will be voted on again on Tuesday, reported by BBC.

According to a council report, councillors are being asked to re-approve the application to include the newly worded conditions regarding mitigation of phosphate levels.

The plans also include building a care home and nursery. The voting is held to ensure that the potential river pollution is moderated as there already court rulings regarding the matter. If approved, construction of the first homes could begin in 2027.

Meanwhile, the Waleses are understood to have returned from their holiday break as school break would be ending soon for their three children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7. They would also be getting back to work soon after, however, their schedule has not been released by the Palace.