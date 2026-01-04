Prince Harry UK security issue nearly resolved unless Palace intervenes

Prince Harry is anticipating big news from the UK as the UK Home Office finally took up his request for risk assessment in October 2025.

The Duke of Sussex, who had visited the UK for five-day tour to oversee his charity work and attend a ‘private tea’ with his father King Charles, faced a security breach twice in his home country. A woman stalker had managed to almost come in contact with him during an outing and at one point she managed to reach his vehicle, prompting an immediate security check.

Harry has previously stressed that he won’t be bringing wife Meghan Markle and his two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, given the security risk. However, The Mail on Sunday sources believe that King Charles’s younger son has won his fight and the announcement could be made in the coming weeks.

Insiders close to Sussexes insist that Harry’s police protection has been reinstated and it’s now “just a formality” to reveal. The royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec) have no choice but to approve the request after the fresh assessment.

“Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry,” they told the outlet. “If you knew about the kind of threats Harry and his children have been getting then you would understand why he doesn’t want to bring the kids over until police protection is granted.”

However, they noted that if there is any chance that it doesn’t get approved, it would be an intervention from the Palace.

“The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace,” the source said.