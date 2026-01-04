British Duchess ‘secret advice’ to Epstein staff emerges in new files

As much as the royals would want to leave the Epstein links behind in 2025, the scandal continued to follow into the new year.

There is an active probe undergoing in the UK regarding all the people involved in the Jeffery Epstein case and with the release of the hundreds of pages of the files released by US Department of Justice, the matters have taken a swift turn.

Many big names (some shocking and completely unexpected) have emerged in the files but the two prominent names for the royals have been of ex-Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The two have been completely ousted from the royal family, but the headlines continue to haunt the royals with new revelations.

In the latest update of the newly released documents, a “Duchess from England” had been recorded sharing some words of wisdom to the staff that worked at the paedophile financier’s mansion, via The Sun report

There was a manual drawn up for the employees working at the Florida mansion shared by Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell. The manual was allegedly written with the help a “woman who was supposed to be royalty” – a British Duchess – and a line from the booklet mentioned, an advice to the staffers to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing”.

It believed that the Duchess in question is Fergie, who had connections to Epstein. In an email sent in 2011, after she had slammed the paedophile in an interview, the former Duchess of York had sent a grovelling email calling him a “generous, supreme friend”.

The Duchess also shared “how to properly maintain a house” and “contained all of the tasks that were demanded” for the Palm Beach property. The manual had first been shared in 2021 during court after Maxwell was imprisoned.

“Appearance is extremely important if high standards are to be maintained,” an excerpt stated. “A favourable first impression goes a long way. Personal cleanliness, good presentation, and a genuine and polite ‘aim to please’ approach are very important.”