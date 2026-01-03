Microsoft's Satya Nadella starts blogging, advocates for AI beyond AI slop in 2026

Satya Nadella starts blogging, advocates for AI beyond AI slop in 2026

It has emerged that, seemingly owing to the appointment of a new CEO to oversee Microsoft’s major businesses, CEO Satya Nadella has found time to start blogging, sharing his thoughts on the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Nadella's first blog was on “sn scratchpad,” wherein he emphasises the need to move “beyond the arguments of [AI] slop vs sophistication.”

In his first blog, he argued that Microsoft and other AI companies need to create a new concept for AI that evolves from the “bicycles for the mind” metaphor used by Steve Jobs in the 1990s.

“We need to develop a new equilibrium in our ‘theory of the mind’ that accounts for humans being equipped with these new cognitive amplifier tools,” he penned.

In light of what he has spoken of, Nadella seems keen to shift the focus from traditional software like Office and Windows to AI agents, despite concerns from creatives about being overshadowed by AI capable of mimicking artistic styles.

He admitted that while PCs have long been tools for creation, the industry is now pushing for greater reliance on AI agents, even if much of what they generate is deemed slop.

He sees a future where everyone uses Copilot to create content and search for information, while acknowledging that the current reality falls short of offering this.

Highlighting the importance of considering the societal effects of AI technologies, Nadella believes that the evolution from AI models to systems will be crucial.

In the concluding remarks, he anticipates 2026 to be a pivotal year for AI, promising to share more insights on technology and its real-world implications in future blog posts.