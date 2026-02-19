Former Google insider warns AI could lead to global disaster

A former Google executive has warned of the disastrous consequences of artificial intelligence (AI) on societies’ socio-economic conditions.

The former Communications Head at Google’s DeepMind, Dex Hunter-Torricke, has warned that AI could radically transform human civilisation, in which only a small elite will live in luxury while the majority suffer.

In an essay on Substack, Hunter-Torricke wrote, “After nearly two decades in rooms at major technology companies where decisions regarding AI are made. I have concluded that we are not prepared for the world that is coming.”

He added, “The path we are currently on leads to disaster.”

He highlighted major global crises in the world, including soaring economic inequality, a fracturing geopolitical order, a corroding democratic institution, and a climate emergency, arguing that “AI will amplify all these problems.”

Hunter-Torricke, a non-executive board member of HM Treasury, cited the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) data warning that AI could automate up to 60 per cent of jobs worldwide.

The former PR boss, who has worked with Google's Eric Schmidt, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and SpaceX's Elon Musk, said the world leaders only have a decade to rethink their entire approach to AI.

Hunter announced the launch of his non-profit organisation, the Centre for Tomorrow, dedicated to building a future that humanity needs.

His remarks come after Anthropic’s head of safeguarding wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “The world is in peril.”

Previously, Microsoft AI Head Mustafa Suleyman warned that the AI could replace white-collar jobs within the next 12 months.