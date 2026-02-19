Apple’s March 4 event: 3 AI wearables in the works

Apple's upcoming event has come around the corner, slated to take place on March 4, and a recent Bloomberg report has teased that Apple is developing three innovative AI-powered wearable devices: smart glasses, a pinnable pendant, and next-generation AirPods to reveal during the event.

While Apple’s wearable AI ambitions have been speculated for years, all the upcoming AI devices will have enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the report noted.

Bloomberg’s take is an indication that the company may soon make a serious move into this fast-evolving market.

Smart glasses as an AI companion

Apple’s smart glasses are expected to compete with options from Meta Platforms. The device will reportedly allow users to take photos, record videos, make phone calls, access Siri, and play music. But the glasses are likely to require tethering to an iPhone, lacking full independence.

The primary focus of Apple's purported AI glasses appears to be first-person content capture enhanced by real-time AI analysis. For navigation, the glasses would offer contextual, landmark-based directions instead of relying solely on traditional maps.

Apple is also touting premium design in a bid to deliver high-end frames to show its signature aesthetic and stand apart from competitors in all measures of functionality and style.

Apple's next-generation AirPods with enhanced AI

Another among Apple's rumoured, upcoming AI gadgets is upgraded AirPods packed with a built-in camera and advanced AI capabilities.

These next-generation earbuds are anticipated to allow users to gather information about their surroundings without pulling out their phones.

For instance, while travelling, a user could ask about a nearby monument, and the AirPods are tipped to be capable of visually identifying it and providing details through audio.

This hands-free functionality is designed to make everyday interactions easier and offer an immersive user experience thanks to AI.

Apple's AI pendant in the works

The last but not least device which Apple is exploring is a pinnable AI pendant, like Humane AI, equipped with an always-on camera and microphone for Siri input. Unlike the Humane AI Pin, Apple’s AI pin would not project information outward. It will instead rely on the iPhone for processing.

Designed to be worn as a necklace or clipped to clothing, the pendant is in early development and is said to be the least likely to reach consumers.