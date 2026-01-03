Angelina Jolie gears up to leave Hollywood amid bitter case with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie can finally leave Brad Pitt's town as this year brings major change

Angelina Jolie seems ready to cut ties with Hollywood for good, after contemplating the move for many years.

The 50-year-old Hollywood icon is reportedly all set to embark on a new journey away from the States, as her youngest children are about to turn 18, which was the main reason for her to be stuck in Los Angeles.

The Maria star has placed her $25 million Cecil B. DeMille estate on the market, which has been her home since 2016, an insider revealed.

While the Maleficent actress has divided her time between New York for Atelier Jolie, Europe, and Cambodia, in recent years, she is expected to permanently move her home base.

“She can’t get far enough away from the drama … the only way to take a break is to get out,” Jae Benjamin, a longtime pal of Jolie’s, told Page Six.

Speaking of the Girl, Interrupted actress’ future career plans, Benjamin noted, “She’ll go and decompress – only working on things that drive her heart, soul and passion. She’s a wonderful, talented and giving woman.”

Over the years, Jolie has only stayed in Los Angeles because her kids’ dad, Brad Pitt, shares the custody but she previously shared that she will leave as soon as all their kids are 18. Her youngest, Knox, and Vivienne will have their 18th birthday in July this year.

Among other contenders, London is also reportedly on Jolie’s radar, where she recently spent a lot of time filming her movie, Anxious People.