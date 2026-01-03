Jennifer Aniston hesitates to move in with Jim Curtis for one reason

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis are ready to take their relationship to the next level

Jennifer Aniston is fully comfortable in her relationship with Jim Curtis, to take the next step and move in together, but there is one problem.

The 56-year-old actress is a devoted dog mom and has a family of four dogs, which makes it hard to move coasts as the wellness coach, 50, resides in New York City.

The Friends alum has grown accustomed to life in California with her dogs, and a “big city” like the Big Apple would be a nightmare for the four of them, an insider told RadarOnline.

While Aniston has a designated “doggy place” built into her residence in Los Angeles, Cutis’ hometown doesn’t have many green spaces for the dogs to roam around freely.

However, while the situation has forced her to contemplate a permanent move for the Morning Show actress, she has been thinking of a solution, too.

The source shared, "She loves the idea of creating another doggy paradise with a big fenced-in yard, a pool, and of course, a small staff to care for them. She already has her agent looking for properties that might work."

The hypnotist is also in full support of Aniston’s decision and is doing all he can to create a comfortable space for her dogs so the couple can peacefully live together.

This comes after an insider recently revealed that the actress is open to the idea of marriage with Curtis.