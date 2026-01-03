Princess Beatrice’s stepson brushes off criticism and finds his artistic groove

Princess Beatrice’s stepson, Wolfie Mapelli Mozzi, is proving that creativity comes in many forms even if schoolteachers don’t always get it.

The nine-year-old, son of architect Dara Huang and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recently returned home upset after being told by a teacher that he “wasn’t good at art.”

Sharing the moment on Instagram, Ms Huang reassured her son that art isn’t about copying reality perfectly.

“There are a lot of different expressions for art,” she wrote, praising Wolfie’s bold, abstract style and describing how he talks about his choices in painting with “the sweetest little voice ever.”

A video accompanying the post showed him working on a large canvas at home, surrounded by art supplies, as he confidently applied sweeping, imaginative brushstrokes.

The post sparked renewed interest in the day-to-day life of Beatrice’s blended family.

Also known as Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, has a unique setup with “two sets of parents,” as Ms Huang has described in previous posts the supportive co-parenting arrangement she shares with Edoardo and Beatrice.

Over the festive season, Wolfie has been on the move, splitting time between the United States and Switzerland.