Joe Jonas confirms new relationship with Tatiana Gabriela after NYE

Joe Jonas makes new romance official with Tatiana Gabriela after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas entered the new year with girlfriend Tatiana Gabriela by his side as he confirmed the budding romance after sparking speculations.

The 36-year-old singer made his relationship official after his latest social media move on New Year’s Eve, as he followed the model, 28, on Instagram.

The Cake by the Ocean hitmaker also commented on her New Year's post, leaving a drooling emoji and liking the post.

Following the social media update, an insider confirmed that indeed the Jonas Brothers member and the internet personality “started seeing each other at the end of the summer,” in a statement to Us Weekly.

The source also told the outlet that the model has already met Jonas’ family and friends, including his two daughters, whom he shares with Sophie Turner.

Gabriela also reshared a post by Kevin Jonas’ wife, Kathleen Deleasa-Mirchuk, from the New Year’s Eve celebration, which featured the group’s shoes.

While there have been short-lived rumoured romances, the model is the first partner Jonas has officially confirmed a relationship with, since his divorce from the Game of Thrones star in 2024.