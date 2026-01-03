Jessie Buckley feels emotional as ‘Hamnet' heads into Oscar season

Jessie Buckley captured attention with her role as Agnes in Hamnet, the film based on Maggie O’Farrell’s bestselling book.

The story explores how William Shakespeare’s family faced heartbreak after the death of their young son, showing grief, love and courage.

Buckley, who stars alongside Paul Mescal, said playing Agnes was both challenging and deeply emotional.

She admitted that she worried about portraying a mother’s pain honestly, since she never experienced motherhood.

“I was conscious and scared of whether I could tell the story as bravely and humanly as possible,” she said, adding that love helped her connect with the character.

One of the hardest scenes was filmed at the Globe Theatre, where she felt nervous and lost at first.

By the sixth day, the 36-year-old star said emotions were running high, and she found herself crying alongside the children on set.

However, Buckley called it a privilege to step into Agnes’ world and live her story.

Directed by Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao, the film also stars Emily Watson, Joe Alwyn and Jacobi Jupe.

Critics have praised Buckley’s performance, calling it unforgettable and one of the strongest of the awards season.

With Hamnet heading into Oscar contention, Buckley’s work is expected to touch audiences heart.