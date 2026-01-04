Simu Liu names 'best friend' he made while filming ‘Doomsday'

Simu Liu reveals with whom he bonded most on ‘Doomsday' set

Simu Liu has forged some strong relationships during his time on the set of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings star opened up about with whom he formed the closet bond and few other friendships he gained along the way.

During his appearance at the New York Comic-Con, the Chinese-Canadian actor in conversation with the People magazine, admitted, “I mean, I definitely can say for sure, I came away from Doomsday with a lot of really fantastic friendships.”

Liu formed friendship with one of the latest addition in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Channing Tatum… I wanted to shout him out because he's just one of my favourite human beings. And I just had such a phenomenal time with him onset [and] offset,” Liu said. “He's just, you know, such an admirable person.”

Tatum is set to appear as the mutant hero Remy LeBeau/ Gambit, X-Man known as for charging objects with explosive kinetic energy.

“I was lucky enough to be a part of [Doomsday],” he continued. “I experienced kind of many waves of excitement. I think first getting that call and then learning who else was gonna be there, some of whom I had had the pleasure of meeting and some I had not.”

Liu further noted that he was especially jazzed that he got to star with “Sir Ian McKellen [and] Sir Patrick Stewart”, who he said he “grew up watching and idolizing” and then possibly “having gotten the opportunity to do scenes with them at some point.”

“That may or may not have been better, would be something that I maybe would say if I was in the movie,” he jokingly added.

Star studded Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release on December 18.