Tom Brady relaxes in St. Barths with Leonardo DiCaprio

While the NFL wrapped up its final week of the regular season, Tom Brady spent the weekend relaxing far from the field.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was spotted cruising on a yacht in St. Barths with longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti, just days after he was seen getting close with model Alix Earle during a New Year’s Eve outing.

Earlier in the week, Brady rang in the new year at a nightclub in St. Barths, where he was photographed holding Earle closely.

Neither Brady nor Earle has commented publicly, but photos showed the two appearing affectionate throughout the night.

The following day, Brady was seen boarding a yacht with DiCaprio and Ceretti, according to photos from Backgrid. Social media reports suggest the yacht may belong to tech billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Brady kept things casual in a light green T-shirt, white baseball cap and sunglasses. DiCaprio wore a white T-shirt and matching cap, while Ceretti stood out in a brown thong bikini paired with a straw sun hat. Ceretti has been linked to DiCaprio for over a year.

Since his 2022 divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, Brady has kept his dating life mostly private. He has been linked to a small number of women, including model Irina Shayk, with whom he reportedly had an on-and-off relationship.

As for his connection with Earle, it remains unclear if the two are officially dating. For now, Brady appears to be enjoying his time off and embracing life after football.