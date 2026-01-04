Kate Brazier shares fit New Year glow after split from Jeff

Jeff confirmed the separation publicly in November

Kate Brazier is super excited to ring in the New Year despite her shocking split from husband Jeff Brazier.

Taking to her Instagram, the PR specialist, 35, appeared in her element as she showed off her fit and toned physique in a mirror selfie.

Katie cut a chic figure in a white crop top and black leggings, highlighted her sculpted abs, the result of her gruelling gym sessions.

Just a few days before, she shared a different look, stepping out in a sleek black dress for an evening out, captioning the image: 'The best is yet to come.'

Kate and Jeff, who married in September 2018 after a decade together, first split in 2022 before reconciling.

Jeff, 46, confirmed the separation publicly in November, saying they had 'given everything and more' but realised they 'couldn't make it work.'

He told fans: 'I’m so full of love and gratitude for Kate. For all we achieved, for how much we grew, for everything we endured.

'We separated in the summer and kept it private for as long as we could to give us some time to adjust.'

Despite their formal split, Jeff spoke about his admiration for Kate, calling her 'a successful career woman who cared unconditionally' and expressed his pride in what they had built together.