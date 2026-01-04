Billy Joel makes rare stage appearance after brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel makes first stage appearance after brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel returned to the stage in almost two years since revealing his brain disorder diagnosis in February 2023.

On Saturday, January 2, the "Piano Man" surprised fans, who were watching a Joel cover band without knowing that the 76-year-old icon himself would soon surprise them.

Taking over the stage at an amphitheater in Wellington, Fla., over the weekend, the legendary American singer-songwriter and pianist performed a two-song set with the cover band for the first time since his medical condition has come to light.

The widely acclaimed musician was joined onstage by his two youngest children, daughters Della, 10, and eight-year-old Remy.

In the fan-captured videos, circulating online the adorable girls could be seen clapping and dancing as their dad treated the audience with the live rendition.

For the evening shows Joel sported a winter vest and black hat. Walking with a cane, he then takes a seat at the piano as the crowd chants his name.

"I wasn't planning on working tonight," Joel quipped into the microphone, before launching into We Didn’t Start the Fire followed by Big Shot, which the cover band Turnstiles performed with him.