Jamie Laing embraces every moment of fatherhood life

Jamie Laing is enjoying every single moment of parenthood, as was evident in his new Instagram post.

The Made In Chelsea star, 37, looked every inch the doting father as he cradled his baby in arms and gazed into their eyes, smiling from ear to ear.

As for his own look, he wore a black hooded zip-up jacket over dark trousers.

He accessorised with a cream baseball cap featuring a blue LA logo.

Meanwhile, little baby Ziggy looked cute in a brown knitted onesie with a hood and attached ears.

He penned the post: 'This is the moment Sophie told me that our baby can tell it’s her because of the smell of her scent and can tell it’s me because of the smell of my breath… Not too sure how to take that one.'

It comes after the couple celebrated their first Christmas as parents with their newborn in their £12million London pad.

Sophie also gave fans a peek into their holiday-ready home, sharing a photo of their newly renovated kitchen, complete with a Christmas tree decorated with red bows.

Shortly before the birth, Jamie took to social media to showcase their newly finished home, which is rumoured to be worth £12 million.