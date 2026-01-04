Barry Manilow shares update from hospital bed amid lung cancer treatment

The Grammy-winning singer has had a long stretch of illnesses over the past few weeks

Barry Manilow is offering fans a reassuring update as he begins treatment following his lung cancer diagnosis.

The Copacabana hitmaker shared the positive news on Instagram on Friday, January 2, posting a smiling hospital-bed selfie alongside a simple message that read, “Better today!” The update comes weeks after Manilow, 82, revealed he had postponed his January shows to focus on his health.

On December 22, the Grammy winner disclosed that doctors found cancer in one of his lungs after a long stretch of illness. “As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks,” he wrote at the time, explaining that his doctor ordered an MRI as a precaution. “The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

Manilow went on to share that his prognosis is optimistic and that surgery is the only treatment currently planned. “The doctors do not believe it has spread and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he wrote. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns.”

Manilow also addressed fans directly, apologising for postponing his January concerts while expressing excitement about returning to the stage. “In the meantime, I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts on February 12-13-14 and throughout 2026,” he said. “Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party!”

He closed his message with a holiday wish and a reminder to prioritise health. “And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”