Apple to release new MacBook, iPad models and software updates in early 2026

Apple to release THESE products, updates early in 2026‎As the tech segment is in full swing at the outset of 2026, Apple, too, is gearing up to release an upgraded range of its flagships and their software updates in early 2026.

‎M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro

‎Topping the list of Apple's fresh upgrades are the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, armed with the powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max chips to deliver an enhanced user experience.

‎The iPhone maker might debut an enlarged redesign of the MacBook Pro later in the year or in early 2027.

‎Affordable MacBook with A18 Pro

‎Further entries among Apple's latest MacBooks include a budget-friendly model powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same chipset used in the iPhone 16 Pro, which may debut in January 2026.

‎This would mark a big accomplishment with Apple using an iPhone-class chip in a Mac. The device is expected to be priced around $1,000 and will feature a 12.9-inch display available in various colour options.

‎New MacBook Air, iPad Air expected in March 2026

‎In the first quarter of 2926, Apple is expected to release the M5 MacBook Air, a new iPad Air, and a refreshed base iPad, likely in March. Moreover, updates to the Mac mini, Mac Studio, and the iPhone 17e are rumoured to roll out in February.

‎Software updates

‎As for this month, Apple is reportedly set to release iOS 26.3, which will include minor enhancements, EU-focused changes, and improved interoperability between iPhone and Android devices.

‎This extensive assortment of new Apple products suggests an exciting year for Apple enthusiasts.