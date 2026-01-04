CES 2026's biggest announcement may not be about phones: Find it out here

CES 2026's biggest announcement may not be about phones: Find out here

CES 2026 has already begun grabbing headlines, with the most anticipated announcements rumoured to revolve around smartphones, but that may not be the case because it's coming from a usual tech firm working on something very unusual.

Citing sources familiar with this disclosure at this year's CES technology trade show, Android Headlines noted that Lego will hold a press conference at CES 2026, and everyone is eager to see what it plans to unveil.

Date and time of CES 2026's most exciting reveal

The Lego Group's press conference is scheduled for January 5 at 10:00 PT, just before the official CES opening. This will coincide with announcements from major brands like LG, Qualcomm, Hisense, AMD, and Nvidia.

While these hardcore tech firms are expected attendees with a clear tech focus—think AI from Nvidia and smart home innovations from LG—Lego's presence will cause jaw drops, by introducing new Formula One models at the show.

Lego is renowned for its building bricks and collectable toys, but the thing of note is that it also has little connection to the tech industry beyond its console and mobile video games.

However, what is needed to capture media interest at such a tech event is a strong technological aspect. This is where the rumoured Smart Play sets come into play.

Fresh chatter from reliable sources in the tech space hints at an overhaul of Lego's 2026 range, featuring connected Smart Bricks and interactive Minifigures that utilise sensors and scannable tags to activate lights and sound effects.

Word has it that the first Smart Play sets will be launched in March 2026, and if they are as tech-focused as leaks claim, CES 2026 is the perfect platform for their debut.

Lego's venture into this realm could perhaps be for the dismay of traditional collectors, who might feel isolated by the transition towards connected tech.

Nevertheless, while extensive adult Lego fans may not be pleased with the Smart Play Lego, it will definitely be well-received among children as an innovative approach.