Galaxy Watches will soon detect dementia with Samsung's Brain Health system

Samsung's Brain Health feature will integrate with the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring

Geo News Digital Desk
January 04, 2026

Galaxy Watches will soon detect dementia with Samsung's Brain Health system

Galaxy phone maker Samsung is going to transform its Galaxy Watch into a device that detects dementia and early signs of cognitive decline.

This groundbreaking dementia diagnostic feature will be integrated in the form of a health feature called Brain Health, which will be showcased during CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

Brain Health analyses daily data collected from Samsung smartphones and wearables, including voice patterns, gait changes, and sleep behaviour. By monitoring these patterns over time, the system can identify potential cognitive changes and alert users or caregivers if any anomalies are detected.

Samsung's reported primary objective with this feature is not to replace medical professionals but to provide early warnings that prompt timely medical intervention.

The system will also integrate with the Samsung Health ecosystem across devices like the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring, encompassing various health metrics, including sleep, fitness, heart health, and nutrition.

As Samsung is well-considerate of privacy concerns, it ensures that sensitive health data is processed directly on the device, protecting personal insights while delivering real-time analysis. To secure this information, Samsung Knox technology has been deployed.

As of now, Samsung has completed most of the development for Brain Health and is testing it in partnership with medical institutions.

While Brain Health's exact launch date and supporting devices have not been confirmed, it is in its final stages and will be crucial to Samsung's healthcare strategy.

