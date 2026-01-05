 
How many AI-enabled devices will Samsung produce in 2026? It's double that of last year

Samsung has already installed Gemini-powered AI features in around 400 million mobile devices

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Amid the hyperactive frenzy of breakthroughs in the consumer tech segment following the outset of 2026, Samsung seems eager to make a lasting impression in the industry by announcing an ambitious plan to double the number of its Galaxy AI-equipped smartphones to 800 million units by 2026.

Coming in the midst of CES 2026, which is grabbing headlines worldwide, the Galaxy maker's initiative is overseen by co-CEO T. M. Roh, leveraging Google’s Gemini technology to gain a significant advantage in the increasingly competitive AI landscape.

As per Reuters, Samsung has already installed Gemini-powered AI features in around 400 million mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets.

It shows that Samsung is poised to give a revamp to its offerings, as Roh stated, “We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible,” highlighting the company's commitment to integrating AI across its entire flagship product range.

This move not only bolsters Samsung's partnership with Google but also boosts its competence towards reclaiming its status as a leading smartphone manufacturer, a title currently held by Apple.

As explained by Roh, consumer awareness of the Galaxy AI brand has jumped from 30% to 80% in just one year, a significant uptick. In light of this, acceleration in the adoption of AI technologies is expected, as users increasingly utilise generative AI tools for diverse applications.

These measures gain traction as competition is intensifying from Chinese rivals in various sectors, including mobile phones, televisions, and home appliances, showing Samsung rushing to widen its lead in AI capabilities.

