Who is Brittani? Aaron Rodgers' 'phantom wife' sparks curiosity

NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, who has hinted that this season might be his last without formally announcing retirement, led his team to the playoffs after winning against Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The four-time NFL MVP has kept his love life private throughout his career; however, since announcing secret-marriage to his wife, Brittani, she has remained talk of the town.

His love life once again came to the limelight after an impressive performance in the game.

Rodgers has had many high-profile relationships but kept his relationship to Brittani so private that his wife’s last name has not been publicly disclosed.

Who is Brittani?

When announcing his marriage before his 21st season in the NFL, the 42-year-old American football quarterback said that Brittani is out of celebrity circles, without sharing much information about her.

He said: “I know that I have chosen to be in the public eye for one more season, but my private life is staying private.”

The recent appearance of Brittani at Steeler WAGs (wives and girlfriends) event on Christmas sparked a lot of praise for her. One anonymous WAG described her as a “phantom wife”.

For context, the "phantom wife" exists only in the imagination and possesses no flaws, never argues, and never demands emotional growth. This idealized standard makes any real potential partner seem inadequate by comparison.

Although little is known about Brittani, she still remains one of the popular figures and a subject of curiosity within NFL circles.