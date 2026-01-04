Bitcoin market update: BTC rises above $91,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin, other altcoins follow suit

Bitcoin market update BTC rises above $91,000, altcoins follow suit

World's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was hovering around $91,368.39 at around 3:56 am on Sunday, in the wake of geopolitical tensions injecting uncertainty into global markets.

The sector space saw sharp weekend volatility after sudden fluctuations about Venezuela unsettled investors and altered risk sentiment across digital assets.

Bitcoin started January with renewed energy after ending 2025 at an unprecedented close. On January 2, it surged past the $90,000 mark for the first time in almost a week, and temporarily touched a multi-week high near $91,000. Unfortunately, that momentum quickly faded.

Following political headlines, sellers moved in quickly and led Bitcoin down to around $89,300 before the prices stabilised once again near the $90,000 level.

Citing market data, TechJuice reported that Bitcoin’s total market capitalisation is edging towards $1.8 trillion, while its dominance has slipped below 57%. This decline indicates growing investor appetite for alternative cryptocurrencies.

The bigger landscape of the crypto market reacted strongly after reports of explosions in Caracas, followed by claims from US President Donald Trump regarding US military involvement and the alleged capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro.

With traditional financial markets closed over the weekend, cryptocurrencies are leading to more price fluctuations, as investors are now closely watching a scheduled press conference that could further influence sentiment.

Ethereum, XRP, PEPE, Dogecoin all rise

Besides Bitcoin, several major altcoins registered notable gains. Ethereum remained above $3,000 and hovered near $3,100. XRP surged almost 6% to $2.00, overtaking BNB by market value.

Similarly, Dogecoin climbed more than 10%, while PEPE jumped roughly 15%. Since January 1, the total crypto market has added nearly $80 billion, lifting overall valuation to $3.14 trillion.

Analysts are of the view that short-term volatility might persist amid geopolitical risks, yet strong altcoin performance shows that confidence is slowly restoring as 2026 progresses.