Old NFL rage clip goes Viral as fans focus on kid's priceless reaction

An old NFL clip from the December 2021 Ravens-Steelers game has again stormed the internet, showing a female Ravens fan throwing beer at a Steelers fan while his young son is busy watching the game.

The incident led to her ejection, which sparked fresh social media outrage on social media following the latest Steelers-Ravens game, as fans debated why the old incident resurfaced ahead of the new rivalry matchup.

The chaotic beer-toss incident overshadowed the Steelers’ thin 20-19 victory, resulting in the fan’s instant ejection.

In the aftermath of the incident, the child started crying beside him, yet no one stepped in to console the boy.

While fans largely ignored what had sparked the chaos, focusing instead on condemning the woman for her aggressive behavior in front of a teen.

Why is this 2021 clip trending all over again?

The beer-tossed clip from the Ravens-Steelers game is viral again largely because it has resurfaced on the internet ahead of this weekend’s high-stakes AFC North showdown, generating buzz in the rivalry’s most infamous moments.

Netizens note that these viral revivals often occur before major nail-biting games, as supporters swipe through old highlights, memes, and viral clips to fuel the pregame buzz on social media.

Pittsburgh Steelers win AFC North on missed field goal

In the high-stakes game, the Pittsburgh Steelers have clinched the AFC North title with a dramatic 26-24 win over Baltimore Ravens after the latter’s rookie Tyler Loop missed a game-winning 44-yard field goal at the buzzer.

With the win, Pittsburgh (10-7) advances to host the Houston Texans next Monday night in the AFC wild card round, while Baltimore’s season is over after showing an impressive turnaround from a 1-5 start.