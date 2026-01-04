Miley Cyrus plays coy about 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary plans

Miley Cyrus confirms 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special this year

Miley Cyrus confirmed special plans for the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana in her latest interview, without revealing much about what’s in the works.

The 33-year-old songstress confirmed that there are anniversary plans which she has been “working on” while talking to the press at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which she attended for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

When the interviewer pried for more information, the Flowers hitmaker played coy, saying, “I can’t tell you that,” ultimately showing off her new hair with curly bangs as a grown-up version of her Disney hair back in the day.

The Something Beautiful singer has been dropping hints at special plans for the 20th anniversary as 2026 neared, and fans are already excited to celebrate the legacy of the older Gen Z and young millennials' childhood-defining show.

While it is unclear what is under the works for the milestone anniversary, fans can expect anything from new music to a global tour or a docuseries featuring Cyrus’ both characters, Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana.

While Disney insiders have also hinted at a one-night special concert, either the Plastic Hearts singer or the streaming site itself has not confirmed the news.