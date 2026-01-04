Hailey, Justin Bieber reignite relationship drama after shutting rumours

Hailey Bieber raises eyebrows with new relationship detail with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber seem to have reopened a Pandora’s box of social media debate about their relationship with an apparently simple move.

The skincare mogul, 29, took to Instagram on New Year’s Eve and shared a throwback picture with her beau, 31, celebrating 10 years of welcoming the new year together.

Social media sleuths noted that the Daisies hitmaker and the Rhode founder have been together since 2018, when they reconnected after their brief relationship in 2015, and got married only a few months later.

While it's unclear what specific New Year’s Eves Hailey and Justin celebrated together, netizens quickly began to speculate some overlaps between the periods the Baby singer was dating his famous ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, and the supermodel.

It has been known that Justin’s two relationships had nonlinear timelines since he reconnected with Selena, too, after their first split, but Hailey’s new post brought the drama to the surface once again.

X users began resharing old videos from the time when the couple claimed they weren’t necessarily “exclusive” and raising questions about their relationship once again.

The mom of one and the Grammy winner faced many rumours last summer – including that of separation and divorce, which they were only able to escape after several interviews and the release of Justin’s two albums, Swag and Swag II, which give vulnerable insights into their relationship.

Neither Justin nor Hailey has addressed the reignited drama yet.