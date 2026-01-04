Ariana Grande talks about intense vocal training for 'Wicked' role

Ariana Grande recalled how she prepared for her career-defining role.

The Wicked star revealed she began her intense vocal training for Glinda three months before audition.

In a heartfelt letter of appreciation to the American Critics Choice Association (CCA) ahead of the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony, the 7 Rings hitmaker reflected on her latest lead role alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba.

In order to allow her voice to function as an extension of her character's psychology, the former Nickelodeon star prepared herself three months prior “to be able to sing operatically and to erase all familiarity and tone that exists in my usual singing voice.”

Reflecting on the experience, the American singer-songwriter and actress said the role drew on everything she’s learned as a performer and pushed her emotionally and creatively.

“[Glinda made me] laugh, cry, dance, sing, float, smile, and crumble,” Grande explained. “I don’t know if I’ll ever again play a character that contains so many multitudes and I’ll cherish this experience and this challenge for the rest of my life. I’d do it all again tomorrow if I could.”

The Victorious alum summed up, writing, "playing Glinda has been the privilege of my life and the most demanding role of my career."

Notably, Wicked: For Good received seven nominations in total in this year’s Critics’ Choice Awards. Among them Grande has been nominated for her performance as Glinda.