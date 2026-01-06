 
'Adolescence' star reveals what keeps him grounded amid massive fame

Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win Emmy and Critics Choice Award

Asfa Munir
January 06, 2026

Owen Cooper has gained a massive popularity after starring in his debut Netflix series, Adolescence.

The miniseries that also starred Stephen Graham in the key role turned out to be a breakthrough for Owen’s career. It also made him the youngest star to bag an Emmy and Critics Choice Award.

While talking to the press at the Critics Choice Awards, the 16-year-old was asked how does he manage to keep his feet on the ground and who helps him do that as he continues to rise as a star.

The Emmy winner confessed, “I’d like to say I keep my feet on the ground but that’s not down to me to confirm that.”

He even admitted that he went to school the day after the release of the series and he felt the same.

Cooper stated, “I’ve got my family around me. I’ve got amazing friends. I went to school a day after Adolescence came out and it was just the same. I tried to keep the same.”

Owen believes that he has the best people around that keep him grounded.

“I’ve got amazing people around me. I’ve got the best support, best protection.”

He jokingly added, “I can’t keep my feet on the ground, you know, I’m sure Stephen and Hannah and everyone here will give me a slap around the head if I don’t do that.”

Work wise, the young star is all set to collaborate with Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights.

