King Charles issues protective measures for children after Harry’s invite

King Charles, who currently staying back at his Sandringham estate following the Christmas break, already has big plans to make as he receives an update about his younger son Prince Harry.

The monarch is a doting grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children and yearns to have a relationship with his Montecito-based grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. It was revealed that

Prince Harry has extended an invite to his father to visit them in Montecito, after “unofficially” receiving positive news from the UK Home Office about his security.

While that matter in currently under consideration with the monarch, the King’s office didn’t take long to implement precautionary measures for the children at Sandringham after news of bad weather.

Sandringham Estate on Monday, just hours after the news of Harry’s invite emerged, issued a statement for the public.

“Due to the current weather conditions, we may close the Courtyard Facilities early today,” it read. “The Children's Play Area is closed until further notice.”

The message concluded, “We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The last time Prince Harry attended the annual Christmas celebrations with the royals had been in 2018 and he hasn’t been back since especially after the rift had deepened over the years.

Experts have shared that it is unlikely that Charles would ever invite the Sussexes to the annual tradition given the awkwardness that would ensue between the family members. It is possible that Charles would like to make it work her in the UK rather having to visit Montecito to meet his grandchildren.

It is still quite early to tell what the monarch would be leaning towards. However, the possibility leans towards inviting Harry at some other time to avoid other members. Moreover, since the police protection matter is nearly resolved, Charles could be assuring Harry that it is safe to bring family at Sandringham.