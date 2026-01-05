Meghan Markle gives into Prince Harry’s decision to save marriage

Meghan Markle might not be keen on how strained her relationship is with the royal family but she does care about her marriage with Prince Harry, who desperately wants to reconcile with his family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been fighting for police protection in order to bring his family to UK, finally received some uplifting news. It indicates there may be future plans involving visits to and from the royal family, which would eventually include the Duchess of Sussex.

Hence, the As Ever founder is forced to take a meaningful step to support the olive branch extended to the royals by her husband. According to sources cited by DailyMail, that Meghan is set to release a new book this year.

Normally, the idea of a book release from the Sussex camp stirs tensions among Palace aides and causes a headache to the King and Prince William. Although, this time around, they all can rest easy as a well-placed insisted that it would not be a tell-all autobiography.

“Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026 and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring,” the insider told the outlet.

Many experts had claimed that there is an impending relaunch with a rebranded image of ‘Meghan 3.0’ following the restructuring of their Archewell Foundation renamed as Archwell Philanthropies and the exit of two key aides from their team.

The Duchess is not looking to cause new drama as she is lining up her first cook book, in the same vein as her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and it will do “no harm” to the royals.

Reports have also revealed that Harry has extended an invite to his father to meet Archie and Lilibet at their US home.

If the Sussexes play their cards right, Meghan may also get an opportunity to prove her ‘hostess with the mostest’ claim for the King at her Montecito home, should the monarch accept.