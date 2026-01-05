 
Kim Kardashian mocks Christmas backlash with fresh update

Kim Kardashian ignores PETA criticism after controversial Christmas presents

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Kim Kardashian ignores PETA criticism after controversial Christmas presents
Kim Kardashian ignores PETA criticism after controversial Christmas presents

Kim Kardashian seemingly turned a deaf ear to the online debate over her Christmas presents for children, as she continues to gush about the new pets.

The 45-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 4, and shared several clips of her younger kids – Chicago, Psalm, and Saint- playing with their new puppies.

The first video showed The Kardashians star snuggling with one of the puppies in her arms, following it with clips of her kids chasing the pups around and cuddling with them.

Kim Kardashian mocks Christmas backlash with fresh update
Kim Kardashian mocks Christmas backlash with fresh update

The SKIMS founder’s seven-year-old daughter, Chicago, was seen sharing an embrace with her mom as well as the three puppies in the last Story.

Kim Kardashian mocks Christmas backlash with fresh update

The dogs’ videos come after Kardashian sparked an uproar on social media on Christmas after she revealed that each of her kids, North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, and Psalm, 6, got a puppy as their present.

Soon after the presents were unboxed, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) founder Ingrid Newkirk issued a statement heavily criticising the media personality.

"Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," she said.

