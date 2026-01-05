'Saturday Night Live' alum Ego Nwodin knows when to leave

2026 Critics Choice Awards red carpet is the platform Ego Nwodim on which she addressed one of the biggest shifts in her career.

At the awards, she revealed the reason for the decision to leave Saturday Night Live.

Speaking with reporters, the actress and comedian explained why she felt it was the right time to move on.

"Here's the thing: You're gonna want to leave people wanting more, as opposed to people being tired of you," Ego told in an interview with Live From E!: Critics Choice Awards' Justin Sylvester.

"That's my word of advice. You're gonna want to leave you on a high note. So, it just felt like time."

She also expressed deep appreciation for the platform that helped shape her comedic voice.

"I had accomplished so much there," the 37-year-old added as she spoke at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California January 4.

"I got to be part of such an incredible ensemble. I learned so much. Then, I wanted to take those skills that I learned and cultivated there and see what else I can do."