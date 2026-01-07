Nintendo switch loses Hulu App, support ends February 5

Nintendo has officially announced the discontinuation of support for the Hulu app on its original hybrid console.

As a result, the streaming landscape on the Nintendo Switch is shrinking.

As per Nintendo’s U.S. support site, the Hulu application “will no longer be available” on the Nintendo eShop.

For users who have already downloaded the app, functionality will cease completely after February 5, 2026.

This move suggests that Disney's parent company is pursuing a broader strategy to unify Hulu and the Disney+ streaming platform.

The departure leaves the Switch with a notably sparse selection of major video services. Currently, the console hosts YouTube and Crunchyroll as its primary media apps.

Notably. Other giants, such as Netflix and now Disney+, have never launched on the platform. This follows the earlier discontinuation of the Twitch app on Switch in 2023.

The decision highlights the challenges of maintaining app support on the ageing Switch hardware, first released in 2017, as media companies consolidate their services.