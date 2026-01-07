 
Geo News

Officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, identified as victim in fatal Uxbridge crash

Officer dies in line of duty after responding to motorist aid call on icy road

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

A Uxbridge police officer was killed in a line-of-duty crash early Wednesday morning, January 7, while aiding a motorist on an icy highway.

Authorities confirmed that the officer, identified as Stephen LaPorta, died at the scene.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders.

The 43-year-old was a full-time officer since June 2024 and a decade-long public safety veteran. He was on duty helping a stranded driver when the collision occurred.

According to the police radio transmissions from the overnight hours, described dangerously slick “ice rink: conditions on area roadways, with officers reporting their cruisers sliding as they responded to multiple crashes.

In an official statement, Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy stated, “This is a devastating loss for our department and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones and fellow officers during these incredibly difficult times.”

After the crash, a solemn procession of police cruisers escorted LaPorta’s body from the scene.

The Uxbridge Police Department, which has about two dozen full-time officers, draped its entrance in black bunting and lowered its flags to half-staff.

The Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation into the crash, which closed a section of Route 145 for much of the morning. 

