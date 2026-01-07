Officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, identified as victim in fatal Uxbridge crash

A Uxbridge police officer was killed in a line-of-duty crash early Wednesday morning, January 7, while aiding a motorist on an icy highway.

Authorities confirmed that the officer, identified as Stephen LaPorta, died at the scene.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. despite lifesaving efforts by emergency responders.

The 43-year-old was a full-time officer since June 2024 and a decade-long public safety veteran. He was on duty helping a stranded driver when the collision occurred.

According to the police radio transmissions from the overnight hours, described dangerously slick “ice rink: conditions on area roadways, with officers reporting their cruisers sliding as they responded to multiple crashes.

In an official statement, Uxbridge Police Chief Marc Montminy stated, “This is a devastating loss for our department and our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer’s family, loved ones and fellow officers during these incredibly difficult times.”

After the crash, a solemn procession of police cruisers escorted LaPorta’s body from the scene.

The Uxbridge Police Department, which has about two dozen full-time officers, draped its entrance in black bunting and lowered its flags to half-staff.

The Massachusetts State Police are leading the investigation into the crash, which closed a section of Route 145 for much of the morning.