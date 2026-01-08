Who was Renee Nicole Good? What we know about mother killed in Minneapolis ICE shooting

A tragic shooting incident in Minneapolis, where a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, left the community erupting in outrage.

In the aftermath of the incident, videos of the incident surfaced on social media showing multiple angles of the scene when the incident broke out after a woman tried to stop by near a passing ICE vehicle.

Later, reacting to the incident, President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and shared a post, claiming, "The incident showed the woman violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the officer."

As social media erupted in outrage, many users wondered who the woman, seen being shot and killed in broad daylight in the video confronting ICE officers, was.

She was later identified as Renee Nicole Good.

Who was Renee Good?

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was from Minnesota and was a mother of a 6-year-old son.

Good’s mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Good lived with her partner in Minneapolis and was a compassionate woman who had “taken care of people all her life.”

The tragic incident took her life just a few blocks away from where she lived.

Her mother, Donna, brushed off the rumors that Good was part of any anti-ICE protests challenging ICE agents, saying her daughter is “not part of anything like that at all.”

An Instagram account that appears to belong to Goods describes her as a “Poet and writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN."

Who was Renee Nicole Good?

Good’s former husband, Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., died in 2023 when he was 36. Macklin’s father, Timmy Ray Macklin Sr., was left with shock and disbelief upon hearing that Good had been shot and killed.

Good was a bright student: in 2022, when she was pursuing creative writing at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., she was awarded the school’s undergraduate poetry prize for “On Learning to Dissect Fetal Pigs.”

A brief description on the English Department’s Facebook page described Good, known then as Renee Macklin, 'was from Colorado Springs and hosted a podcast with her late husband, Tim Macklin.'

Detailing about her hobbies, the post read: “When she is not writing, reading, or talking about writing, she has movie marathons and makes messy art.”

In a news conference on Wednesday, January 7, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that “a woman attacked” officers and “attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle after officers got stuck in the snow.

About 1,000 people attended a vigil held in freezing temperatures on Wednesday night, January 7, to honor Renee Nicole Good.