Sydney Sweeney rocks AE jeans again unfazed by ad controversy

Sydney Sweeney is back in her favourite American Eagle jeans months after the brand’s campaign featuring her sparked heated debate.

The Euphoria star took to Instagram Wednesday, January 7 to share a carousal of photos from a snowy getaway.

The Housemaid star captioned the post as “Some fave winter fits from my trip ft @americaneagle #aepartner #aejeans.”

The first picture featured her wearing a fitted dark-wash pair of AE jeans with a cream sherpa sweater, scarf, earmuffs, sunglasses, knit gloves, and shearling boots.

Next picture shows her wearing a pink puffer jacket and beanie while posing with Santa Claus under a cotton candy-colored sky.

Another of her 'fave winter fits' included cinched white jacket with black leggings and knee-high socks she wore as she stood in front of a Christmas tree.

Megève, the official Instagram for the famed ski resort in the French Alps, chimed in on her earlier post, thanking her for the visit and adding, “Hope you enjoyed our Winter Wonderland.”

For the unversed, back in July 2025, Sweeney’s AE campaign tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans”, drew criticism.

It garnered negative attention for its play on the word “genes” sparking conversations about race and beauty standards.