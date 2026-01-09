 
Meghan Trainor breaks silence on Ashley Tisdale mom group drama

Ashley Tisdale french essay sparks celebrity mom group controversy

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Meghan Trainor is finally reacting to the viral “mom group drama” sparked by Ashley Tisdale French’s recent essay.

On January 8, the 32-year-old singer posted a TikTok joking about discovering the controversy tied to French’s essay in The Cut

Trainor, who is rumoured to be part of the former mom friend group, shared a playful video of herself at a computer looking shocked.

“Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama,” Trainor wrote across the clip, which was set to her new song, Still Don’t Care, from her upcoming album Toy with Me, out April 24.

She captioned the video, “ #stilldontcare.”

French, 40, originally shared her story in a blog post in November 2025. It was later published by The Cut in the essay, she described leaving her mom group after feeling excluded and emotionally sidelined.

Although she once felt she had “found my village,” French said the group dynamic changed. She claimed she was invited to fewer events and even excluded from plans made at her daughter’s birthday party, leaving her feeling like she was “back in high school.”

French did not name names, but fans quickly connected her to a group that included Meghan Trainor, Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Gaby Dalkin.

While Duff and Moore have not commented, Duff’s husband Matthew Koma posted a parody image on Instagram Stories with a fake headline: “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers,” adding, “Read my new interview with @TheCut.”

A source later told People magazine the situation came down to a “misalignment of values,” adding, “Friends naturally drift apart. It didn’t warrant a dramatic breakup text.”

