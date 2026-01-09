Taylor Swift's soon-to-be-mother in law throws brutal jab at sons' exes

Donna Kelce opened up about the people she would like to spend time with on the Traitors set, a Scottish Castle.

The 73-year-old mother of NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce is among the celebrities who are set to appear on Season 4.

In a new trailer for the season four premiere, the celebrities lined up to take part in the reality game show’s upcoming season tell producers who they would and would not like to see.

Taylor Swift’s soon-to-be mother-in-law didn’t hold back from revealing the people she doesn’t want to come across.

“Maybe some of my sons’ adversaries,” Donna replied. “That could be [players] on other teams, or coaches, or past girlfriends.”

She then went on to list the names of people she’d “love to see” celebrities like Martha Stewart or Stevie Nicks. “Shaq would be great,” Donna added.

Donna’s eldest son, Jason, tied the knot with the love of his life, Kylie Kelce, in April 2018. Meanwhile, Travis announced his engagement to fiancée Taylor this past August.

Donna will be joined by 22 other stars in the social deduction-based game, including Lisa Rinna, Michael Rapaport, Porsha Williams, Eric Nam, and a few more.

The Traitors season four is now streaming on January 8.