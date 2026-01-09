Donna Kelce's bond with Taylor Swift raises fear among 'Traitors' cast

Donna Kelce's daughter-in-law Taylor Swift sparks fears among 'Traitors' co-stars

The Traitors cast members were stricken with fear at the thought of playing against Donna Kelce, who is not only the mother of two athletes, Jason and Travis Kelce, but also the future mother-in-law to Taylor Swift.

The 73-year-old media personality made her reality show debut on Thursday, January 8, as she arrived at the Scottish Highlands.

Donna gave Swifties a lot of funny content during her appearance as she seemingly shaded Travis and Jason’s ex-girlfriends while answering who she would wish to not see at the show.

The mom of two also quoted the pop superstar’s lyric, “don’t get mad, get even” from her song, Vigilante Shit during the episode.

Although she was discovered to be the Traitor, which she took in good humour, her fellow cast members shared their fear of her ahead of the episode.

Dorinda Medley reacted to Donna’s casting by saying, “The Swifties will kill them," and Colton Underwood agreed, saying, "Everyone is scared to say her [Donna’s] name."

He admitted, "I am not scared of Michael Rapaport — but I am scared of the Swifties."

Despite their fears, Donna commended her co-stars for their right answer when they voted her out as the Traitor.