Mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie reported missing in Arizona as search continues

The search for NBC anchor and co-host of Today, Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, is continuing into its second day.

The authorities in Arizona confirmed late on Sunday, February 1, that they are searching for the missing mother of NBC journalist Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie was last spotted on Saturday evening, January 31, at her home near East Skyline Drive around 9:30 p.m., as per the details shared by the Pima County Police Department.

A family member reported Nancy Guthrie missing to the Pima County Police around noon on Sunday, February 1, said Police Chief Chris Nanos.

Nanos was talking to reporters, saying, “This one stood out because of what was described to us at the scene and what we found and located just in looking at the scene.”

However, the police chief didn't shed light on what caused such concern.

"Homicide detectives were also called out to investigate the scene," Nanos added.

But the Pima County Sheriff didn’t rule out the possibility of a foul play, saying, “Their involvement is not standard protocol, and foul play cannot be ruled out.”

On the other hand, the Guthrie family issued a statement that reads, "We can confirm this is a missing persons case, and the family is working closely with local law enforcement."

Authorities described Nancy Guthrie as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Savannah Guthrie has often discussed her close bond with her mother over the years.

In fact, on her mother's 80th birthday, Savannah gave a heartfelt tribute.

In a 2022 special interview with her mother, she said, "She loves us, her family, fiercely, and her selflessness and sacrifice for us, her steadfastness, and her unmovable confidence is the reason any of us grew up to do anything."